Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

More than 70 firefighters called to fight massive fire at Phoenix warehouse

The third-alarm fire happened near 13th Avenue and Roosevelt Street.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 6:20 AM MST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix firefighters battled a massive third-alarm blaze in at a warehouse early Wednesday morning.

Phoenix fire officials tell Arizona’s Family that crews were called out to 13th Avenue and Roosevelt Street just after midnight. When firefighters arrived, they found massive flames and large plumes of smoke billowing from a warehouse in the area. Officials believe that warehouse is used as a liquidation distributor for drug and grocery products.

Crews immediately upgraded the call to a first-Allam to ensure adequate resources to fight the blaze, but as firefighting efforts continued, crews ultimately had to call a third-alarm as more than 70 firefighters were forced to respond. Video from the scene showed authorities still working to put out hotspots as the fire was still smoldering more than 6 hours after the initial call. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

At this time, fire investigators are working to determine a cause of the fire.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arizona will see a partial solar eclipse on Saturday.
‘Ring of Fire’ solar eclipse appears across America and in Arizona
The board meeting went viral on social media
Parent strips down during school district board meeting in Gilbert
One customer went to a dress fitting but later saw the store looked abandoned. Dresses no...
Phoenix dress shop under fire for suddenly closing; clients seeking refunds
Police say the teens died at the scene.
Two teen girls identified after being killed in north Phoenix UTV crash
Friends say, Lindsey Watson, her husband Greg Cox, and their three kids were headed out of...
Flagstaff parents die in head-on crash, three kids survive

Latest News

The third-alarm fire happened near 13th Avenue and Roosevelt Street.
70 fire crews fight overnight warehouse blaze in Phoenix
Police say there have been 11 cases in the same area where Kias and Hyundais have been stolen,...
Concerning trend of car break-ins and thefts in Phoenix neighborhood
City representatives explained that the state may choose not to enforce this type of tax on...
Peoria business owners, city council members react to tax on businesses categorized as amusement
Wideman says he left messages for the doctor for the appointment but law enforcement says he...
Release denied for man re-imprisoned after violating parole following 1980s murder conviction