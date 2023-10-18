More than 70 firefighters called to fight massive fire at Phoenix warehouse

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix firefighters battled a massive third-alarm blaze in at a warehouse early Wednesday morning.

Phoenix fire officials tell Arizona’s Family that crews were called out to 13th Avenue and Roosevelt Street just after midnight. When firefighters arrived, they found massive flames and large plumes of smoke billowing from a warehouse in the area. Officials believe that warehouse is used as a liquidation distributor for drug and grocery products.

Crews immediately upgraded the call to a first-Allam to ensure adequate resources to fight the blaze, but as firefighting efforts continued, crews ultimately had to call a third-alarm as more than 70 firefighters were forced to respond. Video from the scene showed authorities still working to put out hotspots as the fire was still smoldering more than 6 hours after the initial call. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

At this time, fire investigators are working to determine a cause of the fire.

