Mesa man suffers severe burns from falling on pavement during July heatwave

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - People in Arizona are still dealing with triple-digit temperatures and record-breaking heat well into October. However, one man in Mesa says he’s still recovering after falling on the ground and suffering third-degree burns in July.

Timothy Young says that being from California, he always heard the warnings about how hot Arizona could get. “It was hot every single day,” he said. “I was standing on the light rail station playing Pokémon, just waiting, and the next thing I knew, EMTS were waking me up.”

He says he was trying to get home from work that day, usually about a 20-minute commute. “I work in a warehouse. So it has brutal temperatures in the warehouse, and just being outside, having to ride the bus. The commute with the light rail, bus, just trying to get home. It’s hot out there,” Young said.

He was just a few miles from home near Mesa Drive and Main Street in downtown Mesa. “One minute, I’m fine. Another minute, it’s a few stars, and then you’re scarred for life,” he said.

Young ended up at the burn center inside Valleywise Hospital, receiving surgeries and skin grafts for severe burns from the pavement. That same month, doctors there said every single one of the 45 beds in the burn center were full, sharing that one-third of those patients had fallen on the ground and burned themselves. “I’m used to go, go, go. To have to sit in the hospital bed for two months, that was intense,” Young said.

Nearly 10 minutes passed out on the hot pavement, and his life is now completely different. “Recovery is still on its way. My wounds still aren’t fully healed. It’s hard. Everything hurts, trying to grab something off the bridge with this arm is impossible,” he said.

Young still takes the light rail and bus daily but says he has gotten much better at staying hydrated by drinking water and electrolytes. He says doctors told him the pavement could have been up to 160 degrees that day, and he hopes his story serves as a reminder to stay hydrated and put booties on pets to protect them.

