Meghan McCain calls for ASU to take a stance on Israel-Hamas war

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The war and violence in the Middle East have led to rallies nationwide, including at Arizona State University. A video was posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, a pro-Palestinian rally on the ASU campus.

Meghan McCain responded to that tweet.

No entity that condones such behavior on their campus has any business hosting my fathers library in his name. Full stop.



I severely encourage the heads of Arizona State University @ASU to come out and condemn this support of Hamas immediately. https://t.co/CZAanptOpO — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) October 12, 2023

Arizona’s Family spoke with McCain, who says she is upset and disappointed in the university. She believes that allowing this type of event blurs the lines between free speech and allowing hate speech and antisemitism on campus.

Just last month, the McCain family joined President Biden and announced a new ASU campus library in John McCain’s honor.

During his time as senator, McCain was a longtime supporter of Israel. Meghan says she feels uncomfortable with her dad’s name tied to a university allowing this behavior. When we spoke to Meghan, she said she acknowledges students’ right to free speech–though in this scenario–she believes this protest is antisemitic and therefore qualifies as “hate speech.”

She also feels the university would not allow this type of rally if it were related to other controversial topics. Over the summer, ASU came under fire by state Republican lawmakers for allegedly coercing students not to attend an event where high-profile conservatives were speaking.

ASU responded to our request for a statement:

“The university is aware of the student-led demonstration on our Tempe campus. Students organized and promoted the event themselves. Arizona State University neither endorses nor restricts opinions voiced at campus demonstrations as a matter of free speech. Students and organizations must adhere to the university Code of Conduct in exercising their rights. The safety of our students, faculty, staff and the surrounding community is paramount, and ASU Police and others were present to ensure everyone’s rights to non-violent expression were respected. We are very conscious of security concerns and had full plans in place. There were no arrests. As was reaffirmed this summer to the Arizona Legislature and the wider community, the university wholeheartedly respects and protects the right to free speech – and free speech means everyone on all sides of an issue. People on our campuses can peacefully express their opinions, even if those expressions become uncomfortable or offend others. Students and student organizations do not speak for Arizona State University. The university’s Oct. 10 statement can be found here.

It’s important to note that the Students for Justice and Palestine chapter leaders at ASU have previously condemned antisemitism.

After spending several years on TV as a co-host of The View and appearing on cable news, McCain launched a podcast. She recently detailed her feelings on the Israel-Hamas war and how universities are or aren’t responding.

