Meghan McCain calls for ASU to take a stance on Israel-Hamas war

McCain is upset that ASU is allowing rallies in support of both sides of the war.
By Sarah Robinson
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 9:16 AM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The war and violence in the Middle East have led to rallies nationwide, including at Arizona State University. A video was posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, a pro-Palestinian rally on the ASU campus.

Meghan McCain responded to that tweet.

Arizona’s Family spoke with McCain, who says she is upset and disappointed in the university. She believes that allowing this type of event blurs the lines between free speech and allowing hate speech and antisemitism on campus.

Just last month, the McCain family joined President Biden and announced a new ASU campus library in John McCain’s honor.

During his time as senator, McCain was a longtime supporter of Israel. Meghan says she feels uncomfortable with her dad’s name tied to a university allowing this behavior. When we spoke to Meghan, she said she acknowledges students’ right to free speech–though in this scenario–she believes this protest is antisemitic and therefore qualifies as “hate speech.”

She also feels the university would not allow this type of rally if it were related to other controversial topics. Over the summer, ASU came under fire by state Republican lawmakers for allegedly coercing students not to attend an event where high-profile conservatives were speaking.

ASU responded to our request for a statement:

It’s important to note that the Students for Justice and Palestine chapter leaders at ASU have previously condemned antisemitism.

After spending several years on TV as a co-host of The View and appearing on cable news, McCain launched a podcast. She recently detailed her feelings on the Israel-Hamas war and how universities are or aren’t responding.

