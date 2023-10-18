Man dies days after east Phoenix crash that also claimed life of young woman

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A crash that happened earlier this week in east Phoenix has now claimed the life of a second person. Police say 19-year-old Jade Pedro died at a hospital shortly after the crash, while 49-year-old Roberto Pedro died early Wednesday morning.

Around 7 p.m. Monday, police and fire crews responded to a collision on 40th Street just south of the Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway involving a car and an SUV. All three people in the car were taken to a hospital, where two have since died. The other passenger and driver of the SUV have been treated and released.

Police believe the SUV driver was going eastbound on the 202 access road when the driver ran the red light at 40th Street and hit Roberto Pedro’s car. Impairment is suspected for the SUV driver, but no arrests have been made.

