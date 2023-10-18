Your Life
Man detained after deadly shooting at home in Surprise

The shooting happened at a home on 174th Avenue around 12:15 p.m. Wednesday.
The shooting happened at a home on 174th Avenue around 12:15 p.m. Wednesday.(Arizona's Family)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 1:38 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) One man is dead, and another is in custody following a shooting early Wednesday afternoon in Surprise.

Police and fire crews responded to a home on 174th Avenue, near Greenway Road and Cotton Lane, around 12:15 p.m. Police say that one man was detained when officers arrived in the area. Inside the home, another man was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Surprise police say the relationship between the two men is unclear, but there are no outstanding suspects and no threat to the surrounding area.

Arizona’s Family has a crew on scene. Check back for updates.

