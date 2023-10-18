Man detained after deadly shooting at home in Surprise

SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — One man is dead, and another is in custody following a shooting early Wednesday afternoon in Surprise.

Police and fire crews responded to a home on 174th Avenue, near Greenway Road and Cotton Lane, around 12:15 p.m. Police say that one man was detained when officers arrived in the area. Inside the home, another man was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Surprise police say the relationship between the two men is unclear, but there are no outstanding suspects and no threat to the surrounding area.

Arizona’s Family has a crew on scene. Check back for updates.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.