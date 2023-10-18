Licensed contractor takes down payments, then abruptly shuts down

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Morgan Prikhodovskiy has big plans for her tandem garage. The area currently has a lot of workout equipment, like weights. “So, the wall would go here, and just on this side of the wall would be the closet,” she said as she showed us around her garage. “You made good use of the room there in the corner. I mean, you have a full gym, don’t you?” On Your Side’s Gary Harper asked. “Yeah, it’s served his purpose, that’s for sure,” she replied.

But Prikhodovskiy wants to renovate this part of the garage into a fourth bedroom. So, she and her husband looked around and came across a licensed contractor who claimed he could do the job. “Who came out to the house to take measurements and take your down payment?” Harper asked. “Ryan O’Neal of RKO Construction came out,” she replied. “Like the actor?” Harper asked. “Uh, yeah!!” she said, giggling.

Prikhodovskiy says O’Neal should be an actor because he acted like he was a talented contractor. Surveillance video shows him initially showing up at the home. “He came to the house. He was super nice. A family-oriented guy. He knew exactly what we needed and agreed that it would be a great addition to the house,” she said.

But, after demanding and receiving a $4,500 down payment from her to start the job, O’Neal hasn’t shown his face around again, and it’s been a month. After asking for her $4,500 back, she says O’Neal stopped communicating. So, she contacted On Your Side. “I hate to get emotional, but I definitely don’t want this happening to someone else,” she said as she wiped tears from her face. “People work hard for their money.”

We tried contacting O’Neal, and to our surprise, he called back. “I wish that I had the money and sent it to them and just be done with it,” he said over the phone. “But, honestly, I’m between a rock and a hard place.”

O’Neal claims he gave Prikhodovskiy’s $4,500 to an architect to draw up blueprints. So, he doesn’t have the money. However, he failed to reveal who the architect was so On Your Side could verify. He also said he’s going out of business. In a recent email to Prikhodovskiy and other customers, he states he is “...currently in the process of filing bankruptcy,” and he apologizes for “the inconvenience, unfinished jobs and cancellations.”

This email came not long after O’Neal cashed Prikhodovskiy’s $4,500 check. “That doesn’t look very good for you,” Harper told O’Neal. “It looks like you knew exactly what was going on — you were doing a money grab and then all of the sudden saying you’re pulling the plug and filing bankruptcy. ‘Sorry!’“ he replied, “Yeah, well, I know what it looks like.”

O’Neal admitted to On Your Side that he accepted down payments from at least three different homeowners before shutting down his business. It should be noted that he has failed to file for bankruptcy at the time of this story’s publishing.

As for Prikhodovskiy and her husband, they have filed a complaint with the Arizona Registrar of Contractors. Because O’Neal and his company, RKO Construction, are licensed with the agency, they stand a very good chance of getting their money from the agency’s Recovery Fund.

On Your Side recommends always hiring a licensed contractor for any work around your home. By Arizona law, any work over $1,000 and the company is required to be licensed and bonded.

