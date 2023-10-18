Your Life
Largest integrated pharmacy in the U.S. opens in Mesa

The new Optum Rx pharmacy in Mesa just opened and will ship out millions of prescription drugs each year.
By Mickaela Castillo
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 7:01 PM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Optum Rx has opened the largest integrated pharmacy in the country in Mesa. The pharmacy boasts a 213,000-square-foot building with an 8-mile-long conveyor belt. The facility will prepare, pack, and ship prescriptions to nearly 28 million Optum customers across the U.S. “We are excited to open this new advanced fulfillment pharmacy in Arizona that will enable us to better serve more communities and ensure more equitable access to health care,” said Dr. Patrick Conway, CEO of Optum Rx.

The facility can distribute 3.5 million prescriptions per month. Optum said this will help provide an easy and fast way to provide medication to customers, including those in rural communities. The new facility will also help bring 300 new jobs to the Valley. “Companies like Optum are tapping into our state’s top-tier workforce and healthy business environment,” said Gov. Katie Hobbs. “This new fulfillment pharmacy creates hundreds of new jobs and represents a long-term economic investment in health care, technology, and people right here in Arizona.” For more information on Optum and potential job openings, click/tap here.

