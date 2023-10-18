Identities of two victims released in deadly plane crash in Williams

WILLIAMS, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The Williams Police Department released on Wednesday the names of two of the three victims of a deadly plane crash. Officers identified the pilot as 31-year-old Hyemoon Kim from South Korea and one of the passengers as 44-year-old Christopher Evans from La Mesa, California. Police said the third victim’s name hasn’t been released since they are having trouble locating family members and people who knew the victim. Arizona’s Family learned the plane was registered to a flight school out of San Diego called First Flight Corp.

According to Flight Aware, Kim took off from the North Las Vegas Airport just after 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday. It was last seen in Kingman an hour later at an altitude of 9,300 feet. There’s no record beyond that.

Hours later, around 12:30 p.m., people in the Williams area told law enforcement they heard the plane make noises that sounded like low or no power. That’s when Kim turned the plane back north toward Williams Airport but never made it. The crash is still under investigation.

