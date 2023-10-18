Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Identities of two victims released in deadly plane crash in Williams

One of the victims is from South Korea while the other is from California.
One of the victims is from South Korea while the other is from California.(Arizona's Family)
By David Baker
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 4:32 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMS, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The Williams Police Department released on Wednesday the names of two of the three victims of a deadly plane crash. Officers identified the pilot as 31-year-old Hyemoon Kim from South Korea and one of the passengers as 44-year-old Christopher Evans from La Mesa, California. Police said the third victim’s name hasn’t been released since they are having trouble locating family members and people who knew the victim. Arizona’s Family learned the plane was registered to a flight school out of San Diego called First Flight Corp.

According to Flight Aware, Kim took off from the North Las Vegas Airport just after 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday. It was last seen in Kingman an hour later at an altitude of 9,300 feet. There’s no record beyond that.

Hours later, around 12:30 p.m., people in the Williams area told law enforcement they heard the plane make noises that sounded like low or no power. That’s when Kim turned the plane back north toward Williams Airport but never made it. The crash is still under investigation.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arizona will see a partial solar eclipse on Saturday.
‘Ring of Fire’ solar eclipse appears across America and in Arizona
The board meeting went viral on social media
Parent strips down during school district board meeting in Gilbert
One customer went to a dress fitting but later saw the store looked abandoned. Dresses no...
Phoenix dress shop under fire for suddenly closing; clients seeking refunds
Police say the teens died at the scene.
Two teen girls identified after being killed in north Phoenix UTV crash
Friends say, Lindsey Watson, her husband Greg Cox, and their three kids were headed out of...
Flagstaff parents die in head-on crash, three kids survive

Latest News

Roosevelt White III died in his tent on Sept. 12
Feed Phoenix volunteer dies of heat stroke during record summer heat
The shooting happened at a home on 174th Avenue around 12:15 p.m. Wednesday.
Man detained after deadly shooting at home in Surprise
Even though he was homeless, 36-year-old Roosevelt White volunteered for the Valley nonprofit.
Feed Phoenix volunteer dies from heat stroke
Jesse McGuire said playing in front of all those fans never gets old.
Trumpet player Jesse McGuire hopes to bring more good luck to the Diamondbacks