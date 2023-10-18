Your Life
ICE officer wounded in drive-by shooting at Tucson convenience store

An ICE officer was shot in Tucson Tuesday night.
An ICE officer was shot in Tucson Tuesday night.(13 News)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 11:28 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) A federal officer is recovering after he was injured in a drive-by shooting Tuesday night in Tucson.

According to 13 News, Tucson police responded to a 7/11 store on the city’s south side around 7:45 p.m., where the shooting occurred. Wednesday morning, a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) spokesperson confirmed that an ICE deportation officer assigned to a U.S. Marshals Service was the victim. According to the FBI, the officer was shot in the arm and has since been treated at a hospital and released.

Authorities have not yet identified a suspect. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the FBI Phoenix Field Office at (623) 466-1999.

