How Airbnb plans to crack down on fake listings

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Syed Lateef is a busy Airbnb host. “I’ve been in business for seven years now, and I have 300 units under management,” he said. Most of his places are in the Chicago area, but he’s also an Airbnb guest. Over the years, he’s run into some issues. “When I booked a place for New York, the address on the listing wasn’t the one that was communicated to me,” Lateef recalled. “Then, when I was trying to get a hold of the host, they weren’t responding, and I was on the flight, and I was checking in late at night, and I was in panic mode.”

Now, Airbnb is cracking down on fraudulent listings. The company says this year, it has removed 59,000 fake listings and prevented 157,000 from joining the platform. Over the summer, On Your Side showed you one of those listings that was removed. Before they were evicted, the tenants at a home in Scottsdale listed one of the rooms on Airbnb without permission. The listing promised a guest suite with access to a pool and spa, but the real owner couldn’t remove the listing from the site. When On Your Side got involved, Airbnb investigated and removed the host and listing from the platform.

The company says moving forward, it will verify listings in several markets, including the United States. “Now, you’re going to be at your place with your phone on the Airbnb app, and it’s going to be like GPS coordinates to say, ‘OK, you’re at that location, and you’re scanning the room, and that’s your place,’” Lateef said.

Though Lateef hasn’t had the option to get his listings verified yet, he’s looking forward to it. “If it gives me a tag on my listing saying it’s verified, and people feel more comfortable to book my place, please give me all the marketing tools I can to make people comfortable,” he said.

Verified icons will begin appearing on Airbnb listings in February in the U.S., Canada, Australia, UK, and France. The company will start verifying listings in 30 additional companies beginning next fall.

