Heat wave could set records in Phoenix area

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Wednesday was another sunny and warmer-than-average day across the Valley. Sunny and dry for the rest of the afternoon, with a warm evening ahead. Look for overnight lows in the mid-70s. We should be about 65 for this time in October. That ridge of high pressure should peak Thursday and Friday with the warmest days of the week. Look for daytime highs above 100 degrees with a high chance of setting new daily records. The last triple-digit day of the season should be Saturday as we start to see the ridge being pushed out by an approaching trough the Pacific Northwest.

Daytime highs should trend downward by Sunday. Highs will be in the 90s, and then by Monday, with an increase of clouds and cooler air moving in, it should drop into the mid to low 80s. Our chances of rain will increase by the beginning of next week, but measurable rain will likely stay in eastern Arizona. We are also watching Hurricane Norma well south of the Baja Peninsula to see if the storm could increase our moisture surge in the lower levels by next week.

