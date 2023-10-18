Jake Plummer, Richard Jefferson named 2023 Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade grand marshals

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two new grand marshals will take the big stage for the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade this winter. On Wednesday, Jake Plummer and Richard Jefferson were named as the grand marshals for this year’s parade. Plummer played for Arizona State University and went on to be drafted by the Arizona Cardinals in 1997. Jefferson played college basketball at University of Arizona before being drafted in the first round by the Houston Rockets in 2001.

“Jake’s just been a great contributor to our community. He’s been involved with the Fiesta Bowl over the years, hosted one of our kickoff luncheons. Richard also gives so much back to the community. To have ASU and U of A represented across the great state of Arizona, we couldn’t ask for anything more,” said Randal Norton, Fiesta Bowl Chair of the Board of Directors.

Past Fiesta Bowl Parade grand marshals include “Voice of the Suns’' Al McCoy, Suns legend Charles Barkley, Alice Cooper, Cal Ripken, Jr., and John Cena. Organizers have been busy preparing for the much-anticipated event. In September, crews were busy preparing, inflating and cleaning the balloons that will march through central Phoenix. “The balloons have been sleeping since the last Fiesta Bowl and we’ve woken them up and we’re getting ready to go for the parade,” said Andy Steinman, CEO of Next Generation Inflatables. Every year, the parade features floats, giant balloons, celebrities, marching bands and more.

This year will mark the 44th Fiesta Bowl parade. The Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner and Rowe is scheduled for December, 16 2023 on 3TV. For more information about the Fiesta Bowl, click or tap here.

