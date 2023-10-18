Your Life
Friends and family rally support for Glendale mother of 3 suddenly paralyzed

Stephanie Van Emst went to the hospital with severe back pain. Hours later, she was paralyzed and needed emergency surgery for an abscess on her spine.
By Jason Barry
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 5:45 PM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Stephanie Van Emst loves spending time with her three children. They hang out, watch movies and enjoy life. Now, everything has changed. “I think myself and my kids are still in shock,” said Van Emst. “They don’t quite get it. I don’t even get it. It’s like a nightmare. Every day, I wake up here and say, is this real?”

Last month, the single mom from Glendale went to the hospital with severe back pain. Hours later, she was paralyzed and needed emergency surgery for an abscess on her spine.

Van Emst is currently in a wheelchair and is being told she may never walk again. “My littlest, she’s nine, and she doesn’t get it,” said Van Emst. “She’s still talking like we’re going to go trick or treating and all this stuff.”

The 39-year-old mom has spent the past few weeks at the PAM Health Rehabilitation Hospital in Surprise, where she’s gone through extensive physical therapy to build her strength and balance.

Erica Russell is the Director of Rehab Therapy. She says the key for patients like Van Emst is to stay positive and keep pushing to get better. “We all take for granted the abilities we just do automatically in a day, getting out of bed, being able to walk,” said Russell. “Being in situations like this, where all of that is taken away from you, you are completely out of control of your entire life is a calamity.”

But learning to walk again isn’t the only thing Van Emst is worried about. She wonders if she can work to support her kids and how she’ll take care of them.

There are also concerns about medical costs, a home nurse and the ongoing therapy she’ll need. Friends have set up a GoFundMe account to help out. For more details or to donate, click here.

“I have to be there for my kids no matter what, but it’s hard to grasp that I’m going to be like this,” said Van Emst. “I think I will walk again, I hope. I have a hard time believing this is how it will go.”

