Feed Phoenix volunteer dies of heat stroke during record summer heat

Even though he was homeless, 36-year-old Roosevelt White volunteered for the Valley nonprofit.
By Mickaela Castillo
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 4:11 PM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix’s record heat this summer had 361 heat-related deaths and another 238 under investigation. One of those who died from heat stroke was a volunteer for Feed Phoenix.

It’s a story photographer Eric Elmore hears far too often. Just last week, he found out his close friend Roosevelt White III died. “Of all the people that I’ve met down there and all the people that have passed, for some reason, he was the one I was closest to down there and I never expected it to be him,” Elmore said.

Elmore has been photographing homelessness in The Zone for the past two years. That’s when he met White. “He invited me into his tent at the time, and I spent a lot of time just hanging out with him, photographing him,” Elmore said. While White spent nearly five years homeless, Elmore said White always gave back to the community. He was a frequent volunteer at Feed Phoenix. “He had just a really warm personality, a wonderful smile, kind eyes,” Elmore said.

But soon after the city of Phoenix swept White’s block in The Zone, he rarely heard from him again. “That was the last time I saw him,” Elmore said. White died on Sept. 12 from a heat stroke in his tent. While the news was devastating to many, including Elmore, he says it’s becoming a growing problem. “This system is functioning as it should. So Roosevelt, like the numerous others that have passed and multiple others that are living down there, he was a predictable consequence of the system,” Elmore said.

He hopes White’s death can encourage others to help make a difference. “My hope is for people to step outside their bubble, for people to spend one day helping with one of the numerous mutual aid groups to get involved,” Elmore said.

On Friday, White’s funeral will start at 10 a.m. at the Greater Hope Christian Church. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of White, please click/tap here.

