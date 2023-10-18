Federal agent wounded in drive-by shooting in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A federal agent was wounded in a drive-by shooting outside a Tucson gas station late Tuesday, Oct. 17.

The Tucson Police Department said officers responded to the 7-Eleven on East 29th Street and South Columbus Boulevard around 7:45 p.m.

The Department of Homeland Security confirmed an ICE Deportation Officer was shot in the arm and was transported to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. The agent has since been released from the hospital.

Homeland Security said the suspect fled the scene and that the FBI is investigating the shooting.

“A U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Deportation Officer, assigned to a United States Marshals Service task force, was the victim of a drive-by shooting where he sustained non-life-threatening injuries as a result of a gunshot wound. The shooter fled the scene and efforts are underway to identify, locate and make an arrest on the case,” said Homeland Security Department Spokesperson Yasmeen Pitts O’Keefe.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI Phoenix Field Office at 623-466-1999.

