Crews battle large fire at Chandler home

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Crews are working to put out a large fire at a Chandler home on Wednesday afternoon. Officials say the flames broke out at a home on Commonwealth Place, near Chandler Boulevard and McQueen Road.

The blaze forced firefighters from Chandler and Gilbert to go defensive, according to Chandler fire officials. More firefighters and units were requested as the fire grew into a first-alarm response. Neighbors were evacuated, and no injuries have been reported.

Arizona’s Family news chopper witnessed extensive damage to the roof and white smoke surrounding the house. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

