Construction worker dies after being struck by car in Mesa

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police confirm a construction worker has died after being struck by a car Tuesday afternoon. Investigators say around 12:30 p.m., a driver abruptly swerved into a construction area near Main Street and Greenfield Road while trying to avoid another car that was turning into a private driveway. The driver went into the middle lane and hit a construction worker who was placing cones and equipment on the side of the road. He was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died.

Investigators say the driver remained at the scene and wasn’t impaired. The construction worker was wearing a traffic vest at the time of the collision.

As the investigation continues, charges could be filed against the driver, police say.

