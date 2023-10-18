Your Life
Cardinals’ Kyler Murray back at practice 10 months after ACL injury

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray watches during the first half of an NFL football...
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray watches during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)(Ross D. Franklin | AP)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 10:25 AM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) More than 10 months after suffering a season-ending ACL injury, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has been activated from the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list and can return to practice. Murray posted on X (formerly Twitter) that he is practicing Wednesday.

In addition, the team announced that safety Budda Baker is set to return from the injured reserve list and can also begin practicing. The two-time All-Pro safety suffered a hamstring injury during practice last month and has been out for the last five games.

Murray’s recovery has been far more extensive after tearing his ACL while playing the New England Patriots on Dec. 12, 2022. He had knee surgery in January and spent months of rehabilitation at Dignity Health Center.

The Cardinals can activate Murray and Baker to the 53-man roster at any time during the next 21 days.

Wednesday’s announcement comes as the Cards are in the midst of a four-game losing streak, most recently to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. The team’s lone win this season so far was the upset of the Dallas Cowboys on Sept. 24.

