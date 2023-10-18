Arizonans can now use Google Wallet for their IDs, driver’s license

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Good news for anyone who owns an Android and maybe forgets their wallet occasionally with that important driver’s license or identification card. The Arizona Department of Transportation announced Wednesday morning that Arizonans can now add their ID to Google Wallet. It will be the third option available to Arizonans after ADOT’s AZ Mobile ID app was released back in 2021, and the state joined Apple Wallet in 2022.

“Arizona is proud to again be one of the first states to give our residents the choice to add their ID to Google Wallet,” Arizona MVD Director Eric Jorgensen said. “We continue to seek out opportunities for products and services that provide Arizonans convenience, security and privacy.”

In a press release, the agency said this is part of its commitment to reduce in-office wait times and offering customers who want it a growing number of digital options.

Arizona is one of the few states that has embraced digital identification. Although about 310 million people in the U.S. use a smartphone (about 93% of the population), only four states have embraced digital identification with either Google or Apple: Arizona, Colorado, Georgia and Maryland. Digital cardholders can securely show their identification at select Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoints. However, residents should continue carrying their physical driver’s license or state ID cards for other situations, including with law enforcement.

To learn more, you can check ADOT’s page about Google Wallet.

