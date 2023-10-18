Your Life
Arizona AG: 3 indicted for allegedly defrauding Medicaid out of millions

Shawnjerria Lucas (left), Lavita Verser (right), and a third unidentified person now face...
Shawnjerria Lucas (left), Lavita Verser (right), and a third unidentified person now face conspiracy, illegal conducting an enterprise among various counts of theft.(Arizona Attorney General)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 11:20 AM MST|Updated: moments ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Attorney General’s Office announced on Wednesday that a grand jury has indicted an online and a biller of a behavioral health center in Phoenix on various felony charges.

According to a news release, 30-year-old Shawnjerria Lucas, 40-year-old Lavita Verser and a third unidentified person known as “Defendant #2″ on 19 felony fraud-related counts each. Authorities say “A Better You Wellness Center,” based in Phoenix, billed the state’s Medicaid system, better known as AHCCCS and the American Indian Health Program (AHIP), for more than $115,000,000, and that some of these bills were fraudulent.

Lucas, Verser, and Defendant #2 now face conspiracy, illegal conducting an enterprise, among various counts of theft. The investigations were conducted by Special Agents of the Attorney General’s Office, the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services - Office of Inspector General, and investigators from the AHCCCS Office of Inspector General.

