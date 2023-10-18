Your Life
3 lotto tickets sold in Arizona worth $10K each, but no jackpot winners yet

The jackpot for Friday, Oct. 20, 2023, is currently at $91 million.
By Kit Silavong
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 12:12 PM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Though there were no jackpot winners in Tuesday’s Mega Millions $91 million drawing, there were at least two tickets in Arizona that won not-an-insignificant amount of money.

Two winners, one in Tucson and one in Flagstaff, won $10,000, which means they had to match four white numbers plus the Mega Ball number. The winning numbers were: 5, 6, 29, 32, 61 and 20

One ticket was sold at a Quicktrip near Benson Highway and Irvington Road in Tucson while the other was sold at a Bashas’ near McConnell Drive and Woodlands Village Boulevard in Flagstaff. There was also a $10K winner from Friday’s drawing, who bought a ticket at a Phoenix Chevron on 35th Avenue and Camelback Road.

The next drawing is Friday, Oct. 21 with an estimated jackpot of $91 million.

