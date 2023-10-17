Your Life
Yuma County approves rezoning for new housing development

Opponents say the new development will cause too much traffic and there isn't enough...
By Alexandra Rangel
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 5:54 PM MST|Updated: seconds ago
YUMA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The Yuma County Board of Supervisors approved rezoning for more than 400 acres in the Fortuna Foothills. The rezoning now allows for five homes per acre to be built versus the original agreement of one home per 10 acres. This gives developers the ability to build up to 2,000 new homes.

People showed up in numbers to the public hearing on Monday to oppose the rezoning, citing traffic issues, flooding, sewer and a lack of infrastructure. District 3 Supervisor Darren Simmons was the only vote against it. “I’m disappointed, frustrated, but disappointed. It doesn’t seem like they listened to any of us who showed up,” said Marilyn Whitenton, Fortuna Foothills resident. “I’m not against development, but I believe this density of development is too much,” said Jana Martin, Fortuna Foothills resident.

Many of those present retired to the Foothills area for some peace and quiet. In the last year, Foothills has seen a lot of development. Yuma County’s planning and zoning department says there are about 1,600 homes already in the works.

The developer of the land, Kevin Dahl, said he understands residents’ concerns but says the rezoning is necessary to continue further assessments. Meanwhile, residents believe a traffic study should have been completed before the approval.

