Young woman dead, man critically hurt in east Phoenix crash

Impairment is suspected in the collision that left 19-year-old Jade Pedro dead.
Impairment is suspected in the collision that left 19-year-old Jade Pedro dead.(Arizona Department of Transportation)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 1:50 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) Impairment is suspected in a crash Monday night in east Phoenix that left a young woman dead and a man in critical condition.

The collision happened around 7 p.m. on 40th Street, just south of the Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway. When Phoenix police and fire crews arrived, they found a car and an SUV near the intersection in a landscaping area. Three people from the car and the driver of the SUV were taken to the hospital, where one of the car passengers later died. She’s been identified as 19-year-old Jade Pedro.

The driver of the car remains in critical condition, while another passenger and the SUV driver have been treated and released.

Based on preliminary information, detectives believe the SUV driver ran a red light while heading east on the 202 access road and collided with the car that was traveling north on 40th Street. Police believe the driver of the SUV was impaired, but so far no arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

