Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Woman in critical condition after being shot at Maryvale park

Police have not released any suspect descriptions.
Police have not released any suspect descriptions.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 7:23 PM MST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman is in the hospital after being shot at a Maryvale park on Sunday night.

Around 11 p.m., Phoenix police were called to a shooting at Starlight Park, near 75th Avenue and Osborn Road. Officers arrived and found a woman who had been shot. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say a suspect fired a handgun and hit the woman multiple times in the park and then left the area before officers arrived. An investigation into this shooting is underway. Police have not released any suspect descriptions.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arizona will see a partial solar eclipse on Saturday.
‘Ring of Fire’ solar eclipse appears across America and in Arizona
The board meeting went viral on social media
Parent strips down during school district board meeting in Gilbert
Police say the teens died at the scene.
Two teen girls identified after being killed in north Phoenix UTV crash
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
NASA will be using the eclipse as an opportunity to study the dynamics of our atmosphere.
Northern Arizona excited to see ‘Ring of Fire’ solar eclipse

Latest News

Mayor Jason Beck is also the CEO of TYR Tactical, which manufactures body armor for agencies...
Peoria mayor donates tactical gear to Israeli soldiers
A state House committee held another hearing on Monday where speakers urged them to pass laws...
GOP-led panel holds hearing on censoring social media posts
Open enrollment for insurance starts this month so the On Your Side team asks an expert about...
What you need to know about open enrollment
The Yuma County Board of Supervisors greenlighted rezoning part of Fortuna Foothills for more...
Yuma County approves controversial rezoning for more housing