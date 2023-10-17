Woman in critical condition after being shot at Maryvale park

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman is in the hospital after being shot at a Maryvale park on Sunday night.

Around 11 p.m., Phoenix police were called to a shooting at Starlight Park, near 75th Avenue and Osborn Road. Officers arrived and found a woman who had been shot. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say a suspect fired a handgun and hit the woman multiple times in the park and then left the area before officers arrived. An investigation into this shooting is underway. Police have not released any suspect descriptions.

