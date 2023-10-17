Your Life
Why gas prices haven’t changed much in Phoenix, despite Israel-Hamas war

While gas prices are slowly trending down, it may not last long in Arizona.
By Sarah Robinson
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 8:18 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- If you’ve been driving around the past few days, you’ve probably noticed that gas prices haven’t changed much because neither Israel nor Palestinian regions are significant oil exporters.

In fact, over the past week, gas prices have fallen about 11 cents in Phoenix, averaging $3.55 a gallon. It’s primarily due to seasonal changes, switching from a summer blend to a cheaper winter blend. It could, however, all change soon.

If Iran decides to intervene in the Israel-Hamas war, the United States would likely place sanctions on the country to deter their involvement, jeopardizing about 500,000 barrels of oil, which would have major economic ripple effects worldwide.

Usually, when there is a humanitarian crisis, we can expect gas prices to rise initially. Whether they stay high depends on various factors that can be hard to predict, so we must wait and see. But when Russia invaded Ukraine, there were significant lasting impacts on oil.

“You can see how the reaction has been different this time around than, say a year and a half ago when Russia invaded Ukraine. Because of what we saw the last five to ten days, the price of oil went up about $5 a barrel,” said Andrew Gross, a National Spokesperson for AAA. “When Russia invaded Ukraine because Russia is maybe the third oil producer in the world, that caused the oil market a lot of anxiety,”

However, Gross stressed that many factors are at play, making it hard to predict what will impact gas prices and how long it will last.

“Any time there is a war going on, it injects uncertainty into the market. And the oil market is no different than the stock market. And the stock market reacts to news and headlines. We just don’t want this war to expand at all. If anything, we should want things to kind of cool down a little bit. That is true of any war,” Gross said.

Iran is about the ninth largest oil exporter in the world. If they get involved, we can expect to see a domino effect, but not on the same scale that the Russian invasion of Ukraine had.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

