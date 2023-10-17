Teen, 3 adults hurt in crash in east Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Four people, including a teen, were taken to the hospital after a serious crash in east Phoenix on Monday night. It happened just after 7 p.m. on 40th Street just south of the Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway. According to the Phoenix Fire Department, a man in his 40s and a woman in her 20s were rushed to the hospital in extremely critical condition. A teen was hospitalized in critical condition and a woman in her 30s was in stable condition on the way to the hospital.

Police haven’t said what led up to the crash. An investigation is underway.

