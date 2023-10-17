Your Life
Teen, 3 adults hurt in crash in east Phoenix

At least two victims are in extremely critical condition.
At least two victims are in extremely critical condition.(Arizona Department of Transportation)
By David Baker
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 8:43 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Four people, including a teen, were taken to the hospital after a serious crash in east Phoenix on Monday night. It happened just after 7 p.m. on 40th Street just south of the Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway. According to the Phoenix Fire Department, a man in his 40s and a woman in her 20s were rushed to the hospital in extremely critical condition. A teen was hospitalized in critical condition and a woman in her 30s was in stable condition on the way to the hospital.

Police haven’t said what led up to the crash. An investigation is underway.

