Source: Orlando Magic assistant Nate Tibbetts to become Phoenix Mercury’s new head coach

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The Phoenix Mercury have decided on their new coach. A source confirms an ESPN report that the team has hired Orlando Magic assistant Nate Tibbetts. He’ll reportedly become the highest-paid coach in WNBA history. However, no numbers have officially been released.

Tibbetts replaces Vanessa Nygaard, who was fired this year after starting the season 2-10. She went 15-21 in 2022, her season debut with the Mercury. Nikki Blue was the interim coach for the rest of the season.

Tibbetts got his NBA start in 2011 when he was the assistant coach with the Cleveland Cavaliers. In 2013, he was hired in the same role with the Portland Trail Blazers. In 2021, he went to the Magic.

The move came days after team owner Mat Ishbia announced a state-of-the-art practice facility for the Mercury.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.