Seeing smoke in the parts of Phoenix and the West Valley? Don’t be alarmed

File photo of Tres Rios Wetlands
File photo of Tres Rios Wetlands(CITYOFPHOENIX | City of Phoenix)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:23 AM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) If you look up at the sky in the west or southwestern portion of the Valley, you might see large plumes of smoke, but officials say you don’t need to be concerned.

The City of Phoenix and the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management are conducting a controlled burn at Tres Rios Wetlands. Burning is necessary, they say, to maintain the wetlands and all of the vegetation. Not only that, but it helps reduce hazardous fuels, protecting nearby communities from extreme fires. It’s being done now as federal regulations permit controlled burns from October through February.

Travelers and residents in the area should see significant smoke plumes visible throughout southwest Phoenix and surrounding parts of the West Valley. In addition, 91st Avenue will be closed from the 91st Wastewater Treatment Plant North Gate to Baseline Road from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For more information, tap or click here.

