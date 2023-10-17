Police report reveals details in mysterious Sedona disappearance of Yolan Miller

SEDONA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Arizona’s Family now has the police report detailing the disappearance of a woman with autism who worked in an Arizona grocery store floral department. Thirty-eight-year-old Yolan Miller mysteriously disappeared in June of 2022 from her Sedona home, and her car was found abandoned just days later.

She was the friendly face who worked in the floral department at the Sedona Safeway until she vanished without a trace. “Three weeks after Yolan went missing, it was just as if she disappeared,” said Julie Burnett, a community advocate.

Burnett felt Miller’s case deserved more attention and hoped to help law enforcement with leads. Burnett said while Miller has autism, she is high-functioning and able to live a normal life.

The circumstances around her disappearance are strange. According to the police report, on June 19, 2022, Miller told her roommate she was going to Jerome for a meeting and left the house in a rush.

The roommate told police she left in a nice outfit, including white pearls and believed she was meeting someone for a date, later telling police Miller was visiting romantic chatrooms despite having a boyfriend. “She wasn’t dressed to go hiking, and she didn’t take her dog because she takes her dog everywhere with her,” said Burnett.

That detail becomes important because after the 19th, family, friends and her boyfriend didn’t hear from her again, and when she didn’t show up for work on June 22, her boss reported her missing.

Then, a major clue popped up. On June 24, Miller’s Ford Escape was found abandoned on a Forest Service road near the Honanki Heritage site, 12 miles northwest of Sedona. “It’s very rural. You need a high-clearance vehicle. You don’t just happen upon this road,” said Burnett.

Inside the car, investigators found Miller’s purse with her license, Social Security card, credit card, and keys, and the police report said Miller’s bank told investigators the last activity on her account was a withdrawal on the 19th, the last day anyone saw her. “I feel like somebody lured her out there and maybe she got in a car with somebody,” Burnett said.

The area where her car was found was searched extensively, but nothing else showed any signs of Miller’s whereabouts, leaving a major mystery in the hearts of those who live in Sedona who were used to seeing her friendly face at the grocery store.

Arizona’s Family called Sedona police Monday morning to try to talk to the sergeant in charge of the investigation, but did not hear back from him. However, we were told on the phone there were no new leads.

At this point, those who are fighting for advocacy for this case just hope someone saw her in a teal shirt, gray shorts, and white pearl necklace that day somewhere between Sedona and Jerome and may have more information.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.