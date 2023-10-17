Your Life
Phoenix outlines plan on how it’ll clean up ‘The Zone’ by Nov. 4

Everything has to be cleared by Nov. 4.
Everything has to be cleared by Nov. 4.
By David Baker
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 3:47 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Court documents filed on Monday show how the city of Phoenix plans to clean the homeless encampment known as “The Zone” by the Nov. 4 deadline. Officials said in the paperwork crews will start cleaning up on Wednesday on 12th Avenue, from Madison Street to Jefferson Street and on Madison, from 12th Avenue to 11th Avenue. Phoenix says city workers will talk to the homeless people there and offer them a place in a shelter. Plus, they will help pack their belongings and take them to the shelter, if possible. If a shelter spot isn’t available, those on the streets will be asked to “relocate to another reasonably available outdoor area,” the paperwork said.

After the clean-up and moving of people, the street blocks will be closed to camping. Those who don’t willingly leave the areas may cited, and police may forcibly remove them.

On Oct. 25, crews will clean up Madison Street from 12th to 13th avenues and 11th Avenue from Madison to Jackson Street. On Nov. 1, Jackson Street will be cleaned up from 9th to 11th avenues. On Nov. 3, police will come through and make sure no one is camping.

