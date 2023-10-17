Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Peoria woman looking for answers after husband was killed

Father of five, John Estrada, was returning from the store when it was hit and killed by a truck near 87th and Grand Avenues in Peoria.
By Mickaela Castillo
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 9:03 PM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - It was almost a year ago, on Oct. 30, 2022, John Estrada was traveling back from the store when he was struck by a truck near 87th and Grand Avenues in Peoria. Estrada was transported to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

The police report shows the other driver is suspected of being under the influence after he admitted to smoking marijuana earlier in the day. Peoria PD said it turned the case over to the county attorney, and they are reviewing the case. But the family said they haven’t received any updates. “This person is still out there living a life. Here I am without a husband,” said widow Anna Estrada.

Now, the family is desperately looking for answers and Justice for Estrada. “Where’s your sorry? Where’s your apology? You left us all out here hurt, not knowing who you took, how many people knew him, and how he kept his family together,” said daughter Bella Estrada. The family has started a GoFundMe to help with financial burdens. 

Peoria PD said the detective testified before a grand jury on Sept. 20, 2023. Police recommended five charges against the suspect, including manslaughter and DUI. Now, the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office will determine the charges going forward.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arizona will see a partial solar eclipse on Saturday.
‘Ring of Fire’ solar eclipse appears across America and in Arizona
The board meeting went viral on social media
Parent strips down during school district board meeting in Gilbert
Police say the teens died at the scene.
Two teen girls identified after being killed in north Phoenix UTV crash
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
NASA will be using the eclipse as an opportunity to study the dynamics of our atmosphere.
Northern Arizona excited to see ‘Ring of Fire’ solar eclipse

Latest News

Yolan Miller was the friendly face who worked in the floral department at the Sedona Safeway...
Police report reveals details in mysterious Sedona disappearance of Yolan Miller
At least two victims are in extremely critical condition.
Teen, 3 adults hurt in crash in east Phoenix
Nez will challenge incumbent Eli Crane.
Former Navajo Nation president announces his candidacy for Arizona’s 2nd Congressional District
Arizona Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo hits a two-run home run against the Philadelphia Phillies...
Diamondbacks can’t overcome hot Phillies’ start, lose 5-3 in NLCS Game 1