Peoria woman looking for answers after husband was killed

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - It was almost a year ago, on Oct. 30, 2022, John Estrada was traveling back from the store when he was struck by a truck near 87th and Grand Avenues in Peoria. Estrada was transported to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

The police report shows the other driver is suspected of being under the influence after he admitted to smoking marijuana earlier in the day. Peoria PD said it turned the case over to the county attorney, and they are reviewing the case. But the family said they haven’t received any updates. “This person is still out there living a life. Here I am without a husband,” said widow Anna Estrada.

Now, the family is desperately looking for answers and Justice for Estrada. “Where’s your sorry? Where’s your apology? You left us all out here hurt, not knowing who you took, how many people knew him, and how he kept his family together,” said daughter Bella Estrada. The family has started a GoFundMe to help with financial burdens.

Peoria PD said the detective testified before a grand jury on Sept. 20, 2023. Police recommended five charges against the suspect, including manslaughter and DUI. Now, the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office will determine the charges going forward.

