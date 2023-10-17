Peoria mayor donates tactical gear to Israeli soldiers

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Peoria’s mayor is supporting Israel by donating tactical gear and equipment. He also owns a body armor manufacturer and said showing solidarity for the Israel Defense Forces fighting Hamas is important.

Peoria mayor Jason Beck said he felt compelled to help Israeli soldiers since the Hamas terrorist attack nine days ago. He points out Israel has long supported America during times of turmoil, such as 9/11, and he said it’s our turn to do the same.

Beck loves Israel. He’s visited the country five times, spending 75 days there over the last few years. “I’ve stayed in kibbutzs, the same kibbutzs that have actually been attacked,” he said.

He said watching the Israel-Hamas war unfold has been heartbreaking. “It’s difficult as a Christian to not want to get involved and actually try to help out the people of Israel,” he said.

Beck is also the CEO of TYR Tactical, which manufactures body armor for agencies like the FBI and militaries worldwide. He said his family donated several vests with ballistic plates to support Israel Defense Forces troops. “We’re trying to do our part and stand up for a country that I love,” said Beck.

TYR Tactical is working with other Israeli organizations to sell additional gear at a discounted rate. Beck estimates that 2,000 protective vests have been sent so far.

“They’re in a fight that they need to win,” he said. “This is their 9/11, they’ve stated that. Again, this is the largest terrorist event to the Jewish people since the Holocaust, and this is our opportunity to really make a difference.”

Beck said Israel was not prepared enough tactical gear for the initial Hamas attack over a week ago. He said it’s not common for any military to have thousands of protective vests waiting on shelves, ready to go into combat at a moment’s notice, which is why support from American manufacturers like his is needed.

