Nation’s Finest celebrates 50 years aiding veterans

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Our veterans have sacrificed so much, and unfortunately, many of them still struggle with things like mental health and housing. But there are great organizations out there doing Something Good to help. One of them is the non-profit Nation’s Finest, which is celebrating 50 years of helping military members and their families.

The organization helps with housing, health and employment with the goal of helping veterans and their families to achieve self-sufficiency and reach their full potential. The local chapter joined Good Morning Arizona to tell us about their services and what they can do for those living in rural areas.

