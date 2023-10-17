More triple digits expected for a toasty Tuesday

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -After a day of record heat on Monday, temperatures come down slightly today in the Valley. Still, expect well-above normal temperatures peaking near 101 degrees in the Valley this afternoon. That’s 12 degrees above average for this time of year.

Strong high pressure sits across the Desert Southwest for a few more days, leading to unseasonably warm temperatures. Temperatures will climb to between 100 and 102 degrees today through Saturday. Mid 90s arrive Sunday.

An upper level low pressure system brings a little bit of moisture into Arizona today from the south. This will bring a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms to the higher elevations of the state, mainly the White Mountains. Isolated storms could be possible as far west as Gila County. The Valley will stay dry for at least the next six days.

Saturday could be our last triple digit day of the year as cooler and potentially wet weather arrives early next week. There’s a lot to be worked out with the details on storm arrival and rain amounts, but a shift to a cooler weather pattern looks very likely.

