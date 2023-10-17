More triple-digit temperatures expected this week for Phoenix area

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Another hot Tuesday with highs reaching 100 degrees just after noon. It’s our 127th day at or above 100 for 2023. The tripled digit mark also marks over 10 degrees above normal for this time of year. Sunny and dry for the rest of the day, with mostly clear skies on Tuesday night with overnight lows in the lower 70s. There have been some localized showers with a few lightning strikes up in the White Mountains and across southeastern Arizona on Tuesday afternoon. These small thunderstorms should stay well east of Gila County.

Wednesday looks clear and warm, with highs around 100 degrees or slightly higher. It looks like Thursday and Friday will be the hottest days of the week, with highs pushing 101-102, potentially setting or tying record daily highs for one of those days. Look for cooler and breezy conditions on Sunday with clouds building next Monday. Highs should drop down into the 80s by then, with some slight rain chances mostly east of the Valley. Record temperatures for the rest of the week:

Oct. 18: 102 ° in 2009

Oct. 19: 101 ° in 2003

Oct. 20 103° in 2003

