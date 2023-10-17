Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

More triple-digit temperatures expected this week for Phoenix area

We could see record heat at the end of the work week
Some localized showers with a few lightning strikes have popped up in the White Mountains and...
Some localized showers with a few lightning strikes have popped up in the White Mountains and across southeastern Arizona.(Arizona's Family)
By Sean McLaughlin
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 2:58 PM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Another hot Tuesday with highs reaching 100 degrees just after noon. It’s our 127th day at or above 100 for 2023. The tripled digit mark also marks over 10 degrees above normal for this time of year. Sunny and dry for the rest of the day, with mostly clear skies on Tuesday night with overnight lows in the lower 70s. There have been some localized showers with a few lightning strikes up in the White Mountains and across southeastern Arizona on Tuesday afternoon. These small thunderstorms should stay well east of Gila County.

Wednesday looks clear and warm, with highs around 100 degrees or slightly higher. It looks like Thursday and Friday will be the hottest days of the week, with highs pushing 101-102, potentially setting or tying record daily highs for one of those days. Look for cooler and breezy conditions on Sunday with clouds building next Monday. Highs should drop down into the 80s by then, with some slight rain chances mostly east of the Valley. Record temperatures for the rest of the week:

  • Oct. 18: 102° in 2009
  • Oct. 19: 101° in 2003
  • Oct. 20 103° in 2003

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arizona will see a partial solar eclipse on Saturday.
‘Ring of Fire’ solar eclipse appears across America and in Arizona
The board meeting went viral on social media
Parent strips down during school district board meeting in Gilbert
Police say the teens died at the scene.
Two teen girls identified after being killed in north Phoenix UTV crash
One customer went to a dress fitting but later saw the store looked abandoned. Dresses no...
Phoenix dress shop under fire for suddenly closing; clients seeking refunds
NASA will be using the eclipse as an opportunity to study the dynamics of our atmosphere.
Northern Arizona excited to see ‘Ring of Fire’ solar eclipse

Latest News

First Alert Weather Update for noon Tuesday 10/17/23
It's staying hot for a few more days around Phoenix
Expect temperatures to hit 100 degrees through the work week.
Triple digit temps to continue throughout week in Phoenix
.
Another weeks in this low 100s in Phoenix
Arizona First Alert Forecast Update at 10 p.m. for Monday, 10/16/2023.
Warm weather, triple digit temps continues for metro Phoenix