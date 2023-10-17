Man linked to rape, break-ins in Tempe was armed, violent, court documents say

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — New court documents released on Monday detail the violence and threats a man allegedly used during a series of burglaries and sexual assaults in Tempe. Djimon Boggs was arrested and booked into jail on 11 charges, including sexual assault, aggravated assault and burglary.

The crime spree happened in the area of University Drive and McClintock Road, close to where Boggs lived. It started when the 24-year-old got into a home through an open garage door on Sept. 15 around 4 a.m. He reportedly took a water bottle and went into the victim’s bedroom. She woke up to him holding a gun at her face, police said. He later admitted to telling her he was going to steal some of her stuff, investigators said. She yelled for her roommate, and Boggs ran out of the home and down the street.

The second incident happened on Oct. 6 in the same complex as the burglary. Police said he got inside the home after jumping a locked gate and going through an unlocked door. Investigators said the victim woke up and saw Boggs standing over her, holding a knife to her neck. As she tried to scream, he reportedly hit her in the face and told her he would kill her if she screamed, court documents said. Boggs then raped her, according to detectives. He also reportedly had a handgun, the same type used in the Sept. 15 crime. The victim was then thrown into the bathroom, and Boggs went through her stuff. The victim ran out of her room and went to a roommate’s room, where the police were called. One roommate spotted Boggs leaving the victim’s room and running downstairs. A video reportedly shows him with sheets in his hands.

On Thursday, police say Boggs went into a house in the same area through an open backdoor and attacked a 72-year-old woman. He allegedly jumped into her bed and lay behind her, where he put her in a chokehold. The victim later told police Boggs told her “I will kill you” if she moved or screamed, court documents say. He then told the woman to take her underwear off. Boggs then reportedly adjusted his arm, allowing the victim to scream. The suspect got off her and ran out of the house. The victim had some cuts and bruises.

Shortly after that, police, who had been surveilling and investigating the area, stopped him. He apparently lived in a home just south of the incidents. He agreed to a cheek swab for a DNA sample. On Saturday, he was arrested around 3:30 p.m. and taken to Tempe Police Headquarters to be interviewed. Police said they also seized his phone, and his location history showed he was at the three homes where the incidents occurred.

According to court paperwork, Boggs admitted to breaking into the 72-year-old woman’s home but denied there was anything sexual about telling her to take her “panties” off. He admitted to the rape and bringing a “butter knife,” court paperwork said. Police said Boggs was remorseful for his actions, but he showed “extreme violence” during the crimes. His bond was set at $1 million cash only.

