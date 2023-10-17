Here’s what VP Kamala Harris will speak about at NAU in Flagstaff

FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Vice President Kamala Harris is continuing her nationwide college tour in Flagstaff on Tuesday as she stops by Northern Arizona University to discuss what she and the Biden administration say are important issues to young voters.

The “Fight for Our Freedoms College Tour” hopes to engage young people ahead of an incredibly competitive election season in 2024. Back in September, the White House announced it would spearhead a “Fight for Our Freedoms College Tour” to visit dozens of college and university campuses.

“This generation is critical to the urgent issues that are at stake right now for our future,” said Harris. “It is young leaders throughout America who know what the solutions look like and are organizing in their communities to make them a reality. My message to students is clear: We are counting on you, we need you, you are everything.”

Her visit to Arizona is her ninth and final scheduled stop in the tour after visiting the College of Southern Nevada in Las Vegas last week and the University of Wisconsin-Madison earlier this month.

Last month, President Joe Biden visited Arizona to deliver a democracy-focused address that also paid tribute to the late John McCain, the 2008 Republican presidential candidate who represented Arizona in the U.S. Senate for more than three decades.

