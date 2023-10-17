A dog reported stolen months ago is returned to his owner in emotional reunion

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KCNC) - A suburban Denver dog is back with his family now after he was stolen seven months ago. It’s all thanks to a microchip and three friends who knew what to do.

“I saw something in the corner of my eye, and I looked, and it was this huge dog,” Maylene Plumadore said.

When these Castle Rock women found a lost dog Wednesday, they didn’t connect it to that morning’s violent police chase.

“He looked more than just lost dog. He looked like he was afraid of something,” said Caddie Rima, who also helped reunite the dog with its owner.

A nearby collar read “Mister” in sharpie with a phone number that didn’t go through.

They took the dog to a nearby vet and discovered he had a microchip.

“We get a name, too, that his name is Major. I’m like, ‘OK, great. Well, why does his collar say Mister?’” Carly Rima said.

The vet called the owner, and the women said they were shocked to learn the dog had been stolen seven months ago.

“So the owner just thinks this is a dream, like there’s no way this is actually happening,” Carly Rima said.

They immediately drove Major to Thornton for the emotional reunion.

Through tears, the owner said that Major had been stolen by someone who was supposed to watch him, Kyle Williamson.

“Here’s his full name and here’s a picture of him,” Carly Rima said.

Hours later, the Douglas County Sheriff identified Williamson as the suspect in Wednesday’s pursuit.

“Sure enough, it was that guy,” Carly Rima said.

And the picture became clear.

“So that means the dog was in the car during the chase while he was smashing into cars shooting at people and then trying to hit officers,” Carly Rima said.

Surveillance video from a nearby 7-11 shows Major in the middle of the dangerous standoff, miraculously surviving a police chase and shootout to be found and reunited with his family.

“It’s a good ending to the story. The bad guy is going to be locked up, the dog found his owner,” Carly Rima said.

Williamson was shot by a deputy during the standoff. He’s expected to survive and face charges, which may include some related to taking Major.

