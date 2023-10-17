Diamondbacks can’t overcome hot Phillies’ start, lose 5-3 in NLCS Game 1

PHILADELPHIA, PA (3TV/CBS 5/AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies got off to an early 5-0 and didn’t give up the lead, earning a 5-3 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 1 of the NL Championship series. Game 2 is on Tuesday in Philadelphia.

The Phillies struck early and often off of D-backs ace Zac Gallen. Kyle Schwarber homered off the first pitch of the game. After Trea Turner lined out, Bryce Harper, celebrating his 31st birthday, hit his own solo shot, giving Philadelphia a 2-0 lead after 1 inning. Harper held up three fingers on his left hand and one on his right and pretended to blow them out like candles on a cake as he crossed the plate.

In the next inning, Nick Castellanos smashed one to deep right for a solo home run, making it 3-0. The Kelce Bros approved. Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce — minus celebrity friend Taylor Swift — and Eagles center Jason Kelce went wild. Travis pointed to his brother as Jason pounded a beer in their suite.

At the bottom of the third, Harper got another RBI with a single, scoring Turner. J.T. Realmuto singled in the bottom of the fifth to score Harper to push the Phillies’ lead to 5-0. Gallen, a South Jersey native, had his name derisively drawn out to “Galll-ennnn” by Phillies fans each time the 17-game winner got into a jam. Too many times, for Arizona. Gallen lasted only five innings, giving up five runs while striking our four.

Zack Wheeler struck out eight in six innings to help the defending National League champions win their seventh Game 1 of the last two postseasons. Wheeler sawed two bats in half during the first two innings, leaving the Diamondbacks with more pieces of busted lumber than hits through five.

After getting only one hit in the first inning, the offense came alive in the sixth for the Diamondbacks. Geraldo Perdomo crushed a 2-run homer to deep right to get the Snakes on the board, cutting the Phillies’ lead to 5-2.

In the seventh inning, Christian Walker walked, and then a Seranthony Domínguez throwing error got Walker to third and Gabriel Moreno to first. Alek Thomas hit a sacrifice fly to drive in Walker, making in 5-3. That’s as close as the D-backs would get. José Alvarado got four big outs on 15 pitches and Craig Kimbrel worked a scoreless ninth for the save.

Arizona was stuck with its first loss of the postseason after ripping off five straight wins against the Brewers and Dodgers. The Diamondbacks were simply the latest team to unravel under the red storm of 45,396 towel-waving, deliriously-cheering fans at Citizens Bank Park. The Phillies never gave fans a reason to stop — or a chance for Arizona to catch its breath until it was too late.

The D-backs will look to strike back against Philadelphia on Tuesday. Merrill Kelly will take the mound for Arizona, while Philadelphia ace Aaron Nola will make the start. Nola has struggled against the Snakes, with a record of 2-2 and a 7.67 ERA in five starts.

COLD DIAMONDBACKS

The wild-card Diamondbacks, who at 84-78 squeezed into the playoffs as the final NL team, were held to four hits.

GOING DEEP

Schwarber’s fourth leadoff homer in the postseason moved him past Jimmy Rollins and Derek Jeter for most in baseball history. Harper joined St. Louis’ Kolten Wong, Tampa Bay’s Evan Longoria and Kansas City’s Willie Aikens as the only players in postseason history to homer on his birthday. Castellanos’ five homers in his last three postseason game — he hit two in consecutive games against Atlanta — made him the second player to hit those marks. New York Yankees slugger Reggie Jackson did it in the 1977 World Series.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.