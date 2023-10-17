Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Californians plead guilty in $600 million nationwide catalytic converter theft scheme

FILE - Twenty-one people from California and New Jersey have been charged in the case,...
FILE - Twenty-one people from California and New Jersey have been charged in the case, prosecutors said.(KKTV)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 7:29 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Three members of a California family pleaded guilty Monday to conspiracy for their role in a ring that shipped $600 million worth of stolen catalytic converters from California to New Jersey, federal prosecutors said.

Brothers Tou Sue Vang, 32, and Andrew Vang, 28, along with their mother, Monica Moua, 58, were part of “a national network of thieves, dealers, and processors” who provided the stolen auto anti-smog devices to a metal refinery for more than $600 million dollars, according to a statement from the U.S. attorney’s office.

Twenty-one people from California and New Jersey have been charged in the case, prosecutors said. The three Sacramento family members pleaded guilty to conspiring to transport the devices in return for more than $38 million.

Tou Sue Vang also pleaded guilty to 39 charges related to money laundering, prosecutors said.

Catalytic converters are easily stolen and contain precious metals including platinum.

“Some of these precious metals are more valuable per ounce than gold, and their value has been increasing in recent years,” the U.S. attorney’s office said. “The black-market price for catalytic converters can be above $1,000 each.”

California accounts for 37% of catalytic converter theft claims nationwide, with about 1,600 reported stolen each month, federal prosecutors said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arizona will see a partial solar eclipse on Saturday.
‘Ring of Fire’ solar eclipse appears across America and in Arizona
The board meeting went viral on social media
Parent strips down during school district board meeting in Gilbert
Police say the teens died at the scene.
Two teen girls identified after being killed in north Phoenix UTV crash
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
NASA will be using the eclipse as an opportunity to study the dynamics of our atmosphere.
Northern Arizona excited to see ‘Ring of Fire’ solar eclipse

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in New York,...
Biden will head to Israel and Jordan as concerns mount that Israel-Hamas conflict will spread
Police have not released any suspect descriptions.
Woman in critical condition after being shot at Maryvale park
Mayor Jason Beck is also the CEO of TYR Tactical, which manufactures body armor for agencies...
Peoria mayor donates tactical gear to Israeli soldiers
Palestinians inspect the damage of a destroyed building following Israeli airstrikes on Gaza...
With humanitarian aid blocked at Egyptian border, Gaza draws closer to total collapse