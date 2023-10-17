Your Life
Businesses step in to help after Phoenix shop suddenly closes; former manager speaks out

The dress shop abruptly closed its doors last Friday, and everything inside was gone, except for some dresses and mannequins left behind on the floor.
By Casey Torres
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 6:23 AM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — “Seeing everything firsthand was very overwhelming,” Chris Rangel said. He owns a hair and makeup studio inside the Oh La La by Posh dress shop on 16th Street and Glenrosa Avenue in Phoenix. The dress shop abruptly closed its doors last Friday, and everything inside was gone, except for some dresses and mannequins left behind on the floor.

As Arizona’s Family has reported, the dress store owner, Renee Cuellar, claimed Rangel betrayed her and is to blame for the store suddenly closing and leaving clients without Quinceanera dresses and refunds. Rangel is denying Cuellar’s claims and said he cut ties with her after disagreeing with how she ran her business. “The allegations that she’s making, like I said, although they hurt me — I do sleep well at night knowing that I did have no play, as far as taking the store down,” Rangel said.

A couple of dresses were in the back room of the shop. Rangel said he’s trying to give those dresses to the clients who paid for them, even though he’s no longer connected to the store. Karla Ortiz and her daughter, Anaih, found the perfect dress at the store a year ago but were left searching for a new one when they found the store abandoned. Karla said she’s been trying to contact Cuellar but hasn’t heard back.

“She (Anaih) started getting very stressed, “Ortiz said. “I started getting stressed, and it got to the point that I was a little bit down for a while, not knowing what to do.” Ortiz added that another shop reached out and ordered her daughter the same dress she found in Oh La La. Other stores are helping out as well.

The owner of Mi Bella XV, Claudia Marquez, said she watched Arizona’s Family story on Sunday and wanted to help Oh La La customers with discounted dresses and fast deliveries. “I woke up this morning, and that’s the first thing that came out of my news feed. I said, ‘Oh my God. Who does that? Who walks out on these girls on their special day?” Marquez said.

Marquez goes on to say that she is able to keep her dresses at low prices after finding a unit to rent at a cheaper price. She opened the doors about a year ago after seeing how expensive the dresses are for Quinceaneras when shopping for her daughter.

Ortiz and her daughter are grateful all these shops are helping out other families but still want to know why this all happened. “They’re ruining a part of something. A big memory for me, and they’re just taking it away from people,” Anaih Ortiz said.

Ortiz said she is looking for an attorney who will take on several clients to file a lawsuit against Cuellar. Arizona’s Family reached out again to Cuellar for an interview. She did not respond.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

