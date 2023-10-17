Bullhead City School District breaks ground on affordable housing neighborhood for staff

BULLHEAD CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona is still dealing with a major teacher shortage months into the school year, with over 25% unfilled vacancies. A recent survey shows that the cost of living is among the biggest hiring challenges schools are facing.

Bullhead City has historically below-average housing costs, but Carolyn Stewart, Bullhead City School District superintendent, said the pandemic changed that. “Californians and Nevadans still wanted to come here,” she said. “So they would do things like walk up to a house and knock on the door and say ‘can I buy your house.’ So prices went California high.”

With more people being pushed out of their homes and the district already dealing with retention issues, athletic director Kory Burgess came up with an idea. “If only we could take some of the property that the district owns and build some homes on it,” Burgess said.

It’s not a new idea. Other districts across Arizona are trying similar things as they try to recruit and retain teachers. After years of planning, the school district broke ground on their District Employee Neighborhood on Monday. It’s funded by $3 million from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund, which is a part of the American Rescue Act. “It started as a wish, and to have it become something real is just amazing,” Stewart said.

The project will build 20 single-family homes on 5 acres with below-market prices available for all school staff to rent. “If the house gets sold out from one of our teachers, we don’t have to lose them because of it,” Burgess said.

The goal is to help school staff for decades to come. “This is generational impact,” Burgess said. “If we handle this correctly, this can only grow and grow and grow. We’re going to see the benefits from this for years to come.”

The first phase will build five to six homes and should be completed by September 2024. Once completed, you’ll find a corner of the neighborhood named after Kory, who came up with this whole idea.

