Brothers Jacob and Rylin are best friends seeking a forever family

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — In Finding Forever, we introduce you to children in foster care looking for a loving home. And this week, we meet two brothers who are best friends.

Jacob and Rylin love video games and each other. They had a great day playing all the games they could at Jake’s Unlimited in Mesa.

“I love dinosaurs,” Rylin said. He’s the younger brother who has tons of hobbies like hanging out with Jacob, as well as playing games, solving puzzles and working on his tablet.

Rylin says he likes all video games except for the gory ones his foster family tries to avoid. “My mom doesn’t let me; I like TV on YouTube,” the 7-year-old said with a chuckle.

Jacob is 11 and looks after Rylin. Josie with AASK, the adoption agency Arizona’s Family is partnered with, says the brothers are best friends who love spending time outside. “That sibling relationship is incredibly strong,” she said. “And it is really important to find a family that will honor that relationship and will keep these brothers together.”

Josie said the boys would do well to be adopted together in an active family, preferably a family open to learning about autism or one that has experience with special needs children. “They are very active boys,” she said. “You can usually find them outside tossing the football around or playing basketball.”

If you ask them what their perfect day is like, it, of course, involves video games and getting a break from something few kids like doing. “I would not do cleaning; I won’t do any chores,” Jacob said.

To find out how you might become a forever family for Rylin and Jacob or other Arizona children waiting, contact Aid to Adoption of Special Kids at (602) 930-4900 or email info@aask-az.org. You can also visit the Children’s Heart Gallery.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.