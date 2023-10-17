Your Life
Border Patrol agents in Arizona seize $1 million worth of popular endangered fish

Bust is the second-largest to date, according to CBP.
According to the Smithsonian, the totoaba are called the "Cocaine of the Sea" for their high...
According to the Smithsonian, the totoaba are called the "Cocaine of the Sea" for their high street value.(Customs and Border Protection)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Oct. 17, 2023
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Border Patrol agents at the San Luis Port of Entry have conducted the second largest seizure in Arizona for a special, endangered fish that is world-renowned as the “Cocaine of the Sea.”

On Tuesday, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) seized 109 pounds of the protected totoaba swim bladders, worth an estimated $910,000 to $1.365 million. A previous seizure for the same species was made in April, which was worth an estimated $2.7 million.

What is Totoaba and where is it found?

According to the feds, totoaba fish have been listed as an endangered species since 1979. The creature is used in Chinese medicine and as an Asian delicacy, but because of its protection, it is illegal to take, possess, transport, or sell totoaba in the U.S. and Mexico.

The tontoaba is found in the Gulf of California and along Mexican waters. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, a single tonoaba swim bladder is worth about $5,000 on the black market in the U.S. but is worth up to $10,000 in some Asian countries. Illegal fishing, habitat destruction and unintentional catches have contributed to the Totoaba fish’s decline, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

CNN contributed to this report.

