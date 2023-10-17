Your Life
4 inmates escape Georgia detention center, sheriff’s office says

The inmates face charges such as murder.
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 5:46 PM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MACON, Ga. (Atlanta News First/Gray News) - The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding several inmates who escaped from a Georgia detention center.

The four men escaped through a damaged dayroom window and a fence before driving away in a blue Dodge Challenger that pulled up to the Bibb County Detention Center around 3 a.m. on Monday, the sheriff’s office said.

The inmates that escaped were identified as:

  • Joey Fournier, 52, was being held for murder. He is described as a white man with gray hair, blue eyes and is 5 feet 9 inches tall while weighing 140 pounds
  • Marc Kerry Anderson, 24, was being held for aggravated assault. He is described as a Black man with dreadlocks. He is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 165 pounds.
  • Johnifer Dernard Barnwell, 37, was being detained for the U.S. Marshals. He is described as a Black man with braids. He is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 190 pounds.
  • Chavis Demaryo Stokes, 29, was being detained for drug trafficking and possession of a firearm. He is described as a Black man with black hair, is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds.
Four inmates escaped through a damaged day room window and a fence that was cut and escaped...
Four inmates escaped through a damaged day room window and a fence that was cut and escaped after a blue Dodge Challenger pulled up the jail and drove away around 3 a.m. on Monday, the sheriff’s office said.(Bibb County Sheriff's Office)

“The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force, FBI and United States Marshals Office are currently looking for the inmates,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

Anyone with information on the inmates’ whereabouts or the involved vehicle is asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 877-682-7463.

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

