Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

3-year-old breaks record for youngest person to visit all U.S. national parks

Journey finished her journey by visiting the Alaska’s five national parks in October. (SOURCE: KBJR)
By Jeffrey F McClure and Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 5:03 PM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, Minn. (KBJR/Gray News) - A 3-year-old has completed a record-breaking journey across the United States.

What started with a hike at Pikes National Forest in Colorado turned into a quest to go to all 63 national parks for the appropriately named Journey Castillo.

Journey’s parents, Eric and Valerie Castillo, took her to the park when she was only a few weeks old. They then decided to set the goal for their daughter to visit all of the national parks by the time she turned 3 years old.

By the time Journey was 2 years old, she had been to 44 National Parks.

Journey Castillo sits with her parents on the shores of Lake Superior.
Journey Castillo sits with her parents on the shores of Lake Superior.(KBJR 6/CBS 3)

In August, Journey and her family were back in Duluth, Minnesota to celebrate her third birthday as they made their way to Isle Royale National Park.

As of October 2023, Journey is now officially the youngest person to visit all of the U.S. National Parks.

Alaska was the last state for the family to visit, and Journey finished her journey by visiting the state’s five national parks.

For more information on Journey’s explorations, you can visit her website.

Copyright 2023 KBJR via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arizona will see a partial solar eclipse on Saturday.
‘Ring of Fire’ solar eclipse appears across America and in Arizona
The board meeting went viral on social media
Parent strips down during school district board meeting in Gilbert
Police say the teens died at the scene.
Two teen girls identified after being killed in north Phoenix UTV crash
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
NASA will be using the eclipse as an opportunity to study the dynamics of our atmosphere.
Northern Arizona excited to see ‘Ring of Fire’ solar eclipse

Latest News

Four inmates escaped through a damaged day room window and a fence that was cut and escaped...
4 inmates escape Georgia detention center, sheriff’s office says
Palestinians inspect the damage of a destroyed building following Israeli airstrikes on Gaza...
Humanitarian aid is stuck at Gaza-Egypt border as Israeli siege strains hospitals, water supply
An Arizona legislative committee may look into possible changes to a 1997 law that requires...
Arizona lawmakers discuss how to lower gas prices
U.S. tensions are flaring as war in Israel escalates with evacuations and a looming ground...
Biden will travel to Israel Wednesday amid concern that Israel-Hamas conflict could expand
Dozens of firefighters battled to put out a large fire at a Phoenix apartment complex.
Phoenix fire crews battling large fire at complex