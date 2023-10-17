3 people dead after small plane crashes in Williams, authorities say

WILLIAMS, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Three people are dead after a small plane crashed in Williams early Tuesday afternoon, a Coconino County Sheriff’s spokesperson said.

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed with Arizona’s Family that a single-engine Piper PA-28 crashed after departing H.A. Clark Memorial Field Airport around 12:20 p.m. Tuesday and that three people were on board. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will investigate.

The Williams Police Department says a police incident has closed off an area near the H.A. Clark Memorial Field but released no further information about the crash investigation.

Due to a police incident, Airport Road will be closed at the railroad tracks going NORTH from Williams, and closed at... Posted by Williams AZ Police Department on Tuesday, October 17, 2023

