Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

3 people dead after small plane crashes in Williams, authorities say

Three are dead after small plane crash near Williams, according to a Coconino County Sheriff...
Three are dead after small plane crash near Williams, according to a Coconino County Sheriff spokesperson.(Kay Bohannan | Kay Bohannan)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 2:03 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMS, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Three people are dead after a small plane crashed in Williams early Tuesday afternoon, a Coconino County Sheriff’s spokesperson said.

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed with Arizona’s Family that a single-engine Piper PA-28 crashed after departing H.A. Clark Memorial Field Airport around 12:20 p.m. Tuesday and that three people were on board. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will investigate.

The Williams Police Department says a police incident has closed off an area near the H.A. Clark Memorial Field but released no further information about the crash investigation.

Due to a police incident, Airport Road will be closed at the railroad tracks going NORTH from Williams, and closed at...

Posted by Williams AZ Police Department on Tuesday, October 17, 2023

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arizona will see a partial solar eclipse on Saturday.
‘Ring of Fire’ solar eclipse appears across America and in Arizona
The board meeting went viral on social media
Parent strips down during school district board meeting in Gilbert
Police say the teens died at the scene.
Two teen girls identified after being killed in north Phoenix UTV crash
One customer went to a dress fitting but later saw the store looked abandoned. Dresses no...
Phoenix dress shop under fire for suddenly closing; clients seeking refunds
NASA will be using the eclipse as an opportunity to study the dynamics of our atmosphere.
Northern Arizona excited to see ‘Ring of Fire’ solar eclipse

Latest News

Vice President Kamala Harris visited Northern Arizona University Tuesday afternoon.
VP Kamala Harris speaks at NAU in Flagstaff
Impairment is suspected in the collision that left 19-year-old Jade Pedro dead.
Young woman dead, man critically hurt in east Phoenix crash
First Alert Weather Update for noon Tuesday 10/17/23
It's staying hot for a few more days around Phoenix
According to the Smithsonian, the totoaba are called the "Cocaine of the Sea" for their high...
Border Patrol agents in Arizona seize $1 million worth of popular endangered fish