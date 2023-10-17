2nd arrest made in south Phoenix home burglary that ended in shooting

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix police have made a second arrest in connection to a shooting in late September that left a 19-year-old woman dead and another man injured. On Tuesday morning, detectives announced the arrest of 22-year-old Ricardo Mendoza Sanchez.

Authorities say the incident happened near 7th Street and Carter Road just after 2 a.m. on Sept. 25 when someone in a home called 911 and stated they had shot at the suspects who drove off after a burglary.

Officers later found the suspects near Central and Southern avenues and heard gunshots when the driver sped off. They tried to pull over the driver, but he kept going. Eventually, he stopped near 2nd Avenue and Broadway Road. The driver, identified as 23-year-old Omar Rivas, ran from the car but was detained. Officers found 19-year-old Mia Padilla and an unidentified man shot inside the car. Rivas was later booked on multiple felonies, including 1st-degree murder.

Sanchez now faces various charges, which also include first-degree murder. He is currently being held in the Maricopa County jail.

