2 people stabbed during home invasion in Mesa, police say

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Two people were stabbed during an apparent home invasion in Mesa early Tuesday morning.

Details are limited, but Mesa Police tell Arizona’s Family officers were called to a possible burglary at a home near Mesa Drive and Broadway Road. Officers believe that three suspects broke into the home and that, at some point, two people who lived or were staying in the home were stabbed. They were rushed to a nearby hospital, but there was no information on their condition. A third person who was in the house wasn’t injured.

No one has been arrested so far, and a description of the suspects hasn’t been released. No other information has been released.

