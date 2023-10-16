Your Life
VP Kamala Harris to visit NAU in Flagstaff on Tuesday

The stop in Arizona will be her ninth for this particular tour, but her 19th college campus...
The stop in Arizona will be her ninth for this particular tour, but her 19th college campus this year after visiting 14 schools in 2022.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 12:51 PM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Vice President Kamala Harris is headed to the Northern Arizona University campus on Tuesday as part of a nationwide college tour.

The “Fight for Our Freedom” tour is supposed to highlight what the Biden administration considers wins and positive actions to solve young people’s issues. The stop in Arizona will be her ninth for this particular tour, but her 19th college campus this year after visiting 14 schools in 2022. Specific details about her event, including speaking times or a list of speakers, weren’t immediately released. It’s also unclear if Harris will make any other stops in Northern Arizona during her visit.

Last month, President Joe Biden visited Arizona to deliver a democracy-focused address that will also pay tribute to the late John McCain, the 2008 Republican presidential candidate who represented Arizona in the U.S. Senate for more than three decades.

